Cardinal spiders, known internationally as Tegenaria Parietina, have been recorded to grow up to 14cm.

Typically found in buildings or on walls, the Cardinal spider is officially the UK's largest spider.

What are Cardinal Spiders?





Rumour has it we have Cardinal Wolsey to thank for its name as apparently, he was terrified by the sight of the spiders at Hampton Court.

Though the species is pretty rare in Europe, they're found more commonly in the south of England.

Most of them live in buildings or walls, and like all spiders living in houses, they can withstand very dry conditions and survive for months without sustenance.

The females are larger and can grow to a body length of up to 20 mm, while males measure up to 17 mm. Typically reddish brown in colour, but young Cardinal spiders can be much lighter, so taking that into account with it's size - easy to spot!

However, their legs are about three times longer in length.

Are they dangerous?





September to mid-October is known as spider season in the UK as lots of the creatures come into people's houses looking for mates.

All spiders can bite – that’s how most subdue and kill their prey.

Are Cardinals dangerous? Not really. Although they have been known to bite, their small fangs will only render mild discomfort in a human.

So there is no need to be fearful of these creatures.