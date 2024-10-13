It’s spooky season and if you’re looking for an activity to get you in the spirit, a trip to your local cinema could be ideal.

Some cinema chains are offering special prices for those watching Halloween films while others are simply offering a variety of films to watch that might have you hiding behind your popcorn.

As always, Halloween is taking place on October 31 but customers can enjoy scary films in the run-up to it - here are the deals you can get and films you can watch at UK cinemas this Halloween.

Showcase, Vue, Odeon, Everyman and Cineworld’s Halloween agendas

Showcase Cinemas

At Showcase Cinemas, guests can enjoy a spooky movie at a discounted price.

The cinema chain is offering customers tickets for £4.99 between October 16 and 27 as part of its Festival of Fear.

Selected Showcase locations are taking part in the offer including Bristol, Glasgow Coatbridge, Teesside, Leicester, Dudley, Bluewater, Reading and Peterborough.

Audiences can look forward to a mix of classic horror films and modern frights.

Showcase Cinemas will be hosting special screenings of Shaun of the Dead and Hocus Pocus, complete with a ‘zombie-friendly screening’ that encourages cinemagoers to wear their scariest fancy dress.

Customers can also look forward to animated favourites Coco and Hotel Transylvania returning to the big screen as well as beloved horror flicks Carrie, The Addams Family and more.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “Spooky season is always a thrilling time at Showcase.

“Our Festival of Fear offers something for every horror fan, from timeless classics to contemporary thrillers. We encourage everyone to embrace the fun with our themed screenings, especially during our fancy-dress events!”

You can book your tickets for Festival of Fear via the Showcase Cinemas website.

Odeon

If you’re heading to your local Odeon cinema this month, you’ll notice some old and new films screening.

Smile 2, Salem’s Lot, Terrifier 3, Heretic and Never Let Go are some of the new Halloween films available while you can reminisce with the rare screenings of the original Saw and Nightmare On Elm Street.

You can see all the old and new screenings and book your tickets via the Odeon website.

Cineworld

Taking a trip to your local Cineworld this Halloween? Then, you’ll find plenty of scary screenings.

This October, the cinema chain is offering £5 tickets for those watching spooky films as part of Horror Season at Cineworld.

You can watch the following Halloween films this October:

Zombieland – October 4

The Babadook – October 12

Carrie – October 18

A Nightmare On Elm Street – October 25

Saw – October 31

Tickets are £5 online plus a 95p booking fee or you can buy tickets in your local cinema for £6 for standard 2D films.

The campaign is running from October 4 to October 31 and the offer will be available in all cinemas except Aberdeen Queens Link, Feltham, Harlow Queensgate, Hinckley, Hounslow, Ilford, Loughborough, South Ruislip, Wembley and Yate.

See the Cineworld website for more information and to book your tickets.

Vue

Vue will be showing screenings of old and new spooky films this October – here are the options.

New films:

Salem’s Lot – from October 11

Terrifier 3 - from October 11

Smile 2 - from October 18

The Front Room - from October 25

Films returning to the big screen:

Evil Dead II - from October 11

Carrie - from October 18

A Nightmare on Elm Street - from October 25

Family favourites:

Hocus Pocus - from October 7

Ghostbusters - October 18-19

Ghostbusters II - October 18-19

The Nightmare Before Christmas - from October 26

You can find out more about the Halloween films at Vue and book your tickets via the website.

Everyman

Are you visiting your local Everyman cinema this October? Then look no further as the chain has plenty of films for you to watch.

You can see all the films available and book your tickets via the website but here are just a few that are showing.

Both horror classics and new releases can be watched here including Heretic, Smile 2, Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The cinema chain is also offering Halloween films for the little ones amongst us, including Coco and The Addams Family.

The Black Sunday Film Festival will return on Saturday, October 26 for a Halloween mini-fest at Everyman cinemas.