Coleen Rooney is believed to have signed up to take part in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, according to reports.
The wife of former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney hit the headlines in recent years over her high-profile libel battle, dubbed Wagatha Christie, with fellow footballer Jamie Vardy’s wife Rebekah.
Rooney, 38, is said to be flying out to Australia next month to join the ITV reality series hosted by Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, according to The Sun.
It's reported that to do the show she will be paid more than Nigel Farage who is said to have earned £1.5 million for doing the show last year.
Despite the newspaper suggesting she is one of the celebrities preparing to take on a variety of challenges, leaving luxury behind for jungle life, ITV has said it is simply speculation.
“Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! are just speculation,” an ITV spokesperson said.
So, since this suggests Rooney isn't included in the lineup for this year's series, fans will have to wait and see who is officially confirmed for the ITV show when it is announced.
The speculation comes days after Vardy was ordered to pay Rooney a further £100,000 after she lost her High Court claim against Rooney in 2022.
It followed Rooney accusing Vardy of leaking her private information to the press on social media – with this week marking five years since the viral post at the heart of the dispute.
Vardy was later ordered to pay 90% of Rooney’s fees with an initial payment of £800,000.
However, this week senior costs judge Andrew Gordon-Saker ordered Vardy to pay a further £100,000 to Rooney within 21 days.
According to The Sun, ITV bosses are hoping Rooney will reveal further details about the fall-out with Vardy as well as her life with Wayne and their four sons when on the show.
Last year, the couple released their debut documentary series titled Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story which followed her High Court battle with Vardy on Disney+.
Vardy appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2017, becoming the third campmate to be eliminated.
Representatives for Rooney have been contacted for comment, the PA News Agency said.
