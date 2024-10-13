The waste included back blags of household rubbish torn open with trash spilling out of them.

The household waste included drink cans, fruit shoot bottles, cardboard and plastic packaging.

Gwent Police said fly-tipping in these areas spoils the landscape and poses a risk to livestock grazing.

On October 10, Gwent Police said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): "More #OpNightwatch dedicated #Rural patrols this week for the #RuralCrimeTeam.

"Starting this evening with hotspots on our mountains and commons. Unfortunately more selfish #flytipping of household waste spoiling the landscape and posing a risk to grazing #Livestock."

What is the law on fly tipping?





Fly tipping is the illegal dumping of waste or bulky items on land that is not licensed to receive it.

This includes domestic waste dumped near or next to public litter bins.

The Newport City Council website calls fly-tipping ‘a serious criminal offence’ that can result in unlimited fines and/or a prison sentence.

What should you do if you discover fly tipped waste?





Fly-tipped waste can be dangerous so do not touch any waste or items that may be hazardous such as asbestos or syringes.

If you find waste take a note of what you can see, the date, time and location and report the incident to the council.

You can report fly tipping via Newport City Council's online form or calling the contact centre on 01633 656656.

If you witness someone fly tipping do not approach the offender, instead make a note of what is dumped, the location of the offence, and take pictures (if possible and safe to do so).

How can you properly remove your waste?



