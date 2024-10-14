Simon Crook, 37, from Caldicot was convicted of three charges following a trial at Newport Magistrates' Court.

He was found guilty of possession of an extreme pornographic of a person performing oral sex with a dog and two counts of possession of an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.

The defendant had denied the allegations.

The child abuse image offences were made up of him having one category B film and five category C pictures.

Crook, of Tennyson Road, is due back in court on November 5.

He was granted unconditional bail.