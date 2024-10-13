South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

M4 crash closes lane and causes delays - LIVE

Live

M4 crash closes lane and causes delays - LIVE

Traffic delays
Emergency
Traffic
Newport
By Elen Johnston

  • A crash has closed 3 on the M4 eastbound between junction 24 (The Coldra) and junction 23A (Magor).

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos