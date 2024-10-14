In 1987, villagers in Goytre were up in arms when they discovered their popular popular pool table would be removed.

In a protest the locals carried placards with messages 'pubs want people, people want pool' and 'locals want their locals'.

The protestors crowded into the Goytre Arms together to enjoy a drink after the demonstration.

The protestors in front of the pub demonstrating (Image: Archive)Whitbread Brewery were extending the lounge area into the public bar which meant there would be no room for the pool table.

Mr Derek Curtis, captain of the pool team, the previous season’s champions in the Usk league, said:

“We won our first game of the season on Sunday and there were 35 people in the public bar watching and playing pool while there were only 13 people in the lounge.”

He added that the public bar was busy every night whereas the lounge was only full on Fridays and Saturdays.

Mr Robert Parker, director and general manager of Whitbread Severn Inns at the time in defense of the plans said:

“The public bar has needed upgrading for a long time and the locals will still be welcome.

“We value their custom, but the alterations will create more room because the pool table takes up a lot of space.”

The facilities for playing darts and cards would still remain following from pressure from locals and the village football club could still meet at the pub, he added.

The protestors chained to the pool table (Image: Archive)

In their final protest, the regulars pictured here, chained themselves to the pool table in a last desperate attempt against the decision.

In the final bid to save the pool table, forty regulars crowded into the bar and former pool player Alan Otton and regular Alan Podmore chained themselves to the pool table.

The protest was unsuccessful at Goytre Arms and the beloved table was removed from the pub.

This is a very sad day for us, and we are bitterly disappointed that Whitbread's refused a meeting. I am sure that a lot could have been achieved if they had agreed to see us,” said Elaine Otton, secretary of the protest group.

The pub would lose a lot of regulars as the pool team would now be based at the Halfway In at Little Mill, she added.

Mr Robert Parker, Director and General manager of Whitbread Severn Inns at the time said:

“An overhaul of the public bar is long overdue, and I am sure the regulars will be pleased when it is completed.”