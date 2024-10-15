RYAN AXTON, 32, of Campion Close, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

HENRY CALDWELL, 26, of Wyebank Road, Tutshill, Chepstow was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the Wye Valley Link Road on August 11.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

DARREN BUCKLEY, 49, of Fair Oak Avenue, Newport was conditionally discharged for 12 months after pleading guilty to stealing goods worth £571.76 from Boots on February 8, 2023.

He was ordered to pay £300 compensation and a £26 surcharge.

LIBBIE JONES, 26, of Greensway, Abertysswg, Caerphilly must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Mackworth Road, Porthcawl on August 22.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

JOSHUA SCOTT HAYDEN, 33, of Windsor Road, Brynmawr must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Croescadarn Road, Pontprennau, Cardiff on June 12.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

IAN LEDDINGTON-EVANS, 40, of Park Hill, Tredegar must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

LEANNE JADE BRICKELL, 40, of Central Avenue, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

JIAN FU FU HUANG, 41, of Cardiff Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 90mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 motorway at Junction 30 in Cardiff on March 19.

He must pay £250 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MATTHEW RHEAD, 54, of Bala Drive, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 40mph zone on the A4119 Mwyndy Cross, Pontyclun on February 2.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

GARETH TAYLOR, 35, of Priory Hospital Llanarth Court, near Abergavenny was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted the assault by beating of an emergency worker – a nurse – on March 7.

He was ordered to pay his victim £100 in compensation.

JAKUB BLAZEK, 42, of Gordon Street, Newport must pay £1,544 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after it was proved in his absence that he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

ALINA DROSU SAMARITEANCA, 28, of Somerton Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.