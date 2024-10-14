A GRITTER lorry driver has been sentenced after leaving a 13-year-old schoolboy seriously injured in a horror crash.
Gareth Marchant, 38, admitted causing serious injury to his victim by careless/inconsiderate driving in the Lansbury Park area of Caerphilly on Thursday, March 9 last year.
The defendant was at the wheel of a council DAF gritter lorry, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.
Heavy snow had impacted the region overnight.
The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, had suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision which happened at around 8.20am.
Following the crash, the boy was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff in a critical condition.
Marchant, of Pen-Y-Bryn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 24-month community order and banned from driving for 12 months.
The defendant must carry out 300 hours of unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
Gwent Police officers, paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Wales Air Ambulance attended the crash.
