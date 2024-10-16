PAYTON SMITH, 26, of Roman Way, Caerleon, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order and made the subject of a three-year restraining order after she pleaded guilty to religiously aggravated common assault and causing religiously aggravated fear/provocation of violence by words/writing on January 26.

She must carry out 90 hours of unpaid work, complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £250 compensation.

NAOMI DAVIS, 26, of Tillery Street, Abertillery was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for three years after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis on High Street on July 24.

She was made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a 12-month mental health treatment requirement and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

LEVI BRYANT, 23, of Wingfield Crescent, Llanbradach, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to making a threat to kill and damaging a window between September 5 and September 16.

He was made the subject of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay a £266 fine and £85 costs.

CARL GREENING, 37, of Prince Street, Nantyglo must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of cocaine on March 26.

ALEX TAYLOR, 30, of Monnow Street, Monmouth must pay £964 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Drybridge Street on January 15.

His driving record was endorsed with nine penalty points.

KATIE RUTH VAUGHAN, 56, of King Street, Brynmawr must pay £348 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on December 29, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

PERIKLI LAMAJ, 42, of Caerau Road, Newport must pay £1,324 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after it was proved in his absence that he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

REZAUL RABBANI, 32, Phillip Street, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge after he admitted driving without wearing a seat belt on High Street on December 2, 2023.