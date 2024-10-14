South Wales Argus
Road closed which has caused bus services to divert

B4246 Foundry Road closed with services diverted

By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • A road has been closed which has caused bus services to divert
  • Stagecoach X24 bus services affected

