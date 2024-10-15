Yes for extension

Plans for a two-storey extension at the back of 3 Park Avenue, Abergavenny, have been approved by a delegated officer.

Walkers let agreed

Plans to change the use of a domestic garage to a holiday let for walkers and ramblers at Crowfield View, Brynygwenin, have been approved by a delegated officer.

Tree work

A delegated officer has approved the removal of a birch tree in the garden of Sant Anna, The Pitt, Llanarth, near Raglan.

Tree removal

A sycamore tree in a dangerous condition at Woodfield House, Prysg Wood Lane, Llanishen, can be removed, a delegated officer has decided.

Garage plans

Plans to build a double garage and storage with an occupied attic space and the extension of the residential curtilage at Oak Barn, Hendre Grange, Llanover, have been approved by a delegated officer.

Hotel extension

The Three Salmons Hotel, Usk, has been granted approval by a delegate officer to extend the first floor function room, provide lift access and the rearrangement of the back-of-house areas and creation of further hotel accommodation.

Track agreed

Plans to build an agricultural hardcore twin track to allow access to agricultural land on land at Llandowlais Farm, Usk, have been deemed as acceptable by a delegated officer.

HMO plans withdrawn

Plans for a 14-room HMO at 24a and 25 St Mary Street, Chepstow, have been withdrawn.

Flat plans

Plans to split a flat above a retail unit at 6 High Street, Abergavenny, into two separate flats have been approved by a delegated officer.

Tree felling

A delegated officer has approved plans to fell a dying tree at Little Hervells Barn, 4 Cwrt Little Hervells, Chepstow. The tree has honey fungus infection.