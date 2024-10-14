James Taylor, 40, of Badminton Road, Newport appeared for sentence at the city’s magistrates’ court after he admitted possession of an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.

He had 13 category C child images between October 9, 2020 and February 12, 2023.

Taylor was sentenced to an 18-month community order.

The defendant must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He will have to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.