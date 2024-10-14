A MAN caught with child abuse images has been ordered to register as sex offender for the next five years.
James Taylor, 40, of Badminton Road, Newport appeared for sentence at the city’s magistrates’ court after he admitted possession of an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.
He had 13 category C child images between October 9, 2020 and February 12, 2023.
Taylor was sentenced to an 18-month community order.
The defendant must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
He will have to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
