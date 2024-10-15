A MAN is to stand trial after he denied rape and assault by penetration charges against a woman.
Nathan Copeman, 43, pleaded not guilty to the allegations which the prosecution claims took place in the summer of 2023.
The defendant, of Springfield Road, Sebastopol is due to go on trial on August 4 next year with case expected to last four days.
Copeman was granted conditional bail after appearing before Judge Vanessa Francis at Cardiff Crown Court.
He was represented by Jeffrey Jones and the prosecution by Ffion Tomos.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article