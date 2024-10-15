Nathan Copeman, 43, pleaded not guilty to the allegations which the prosecution claims took place in the summer of 2023.

The defendant, of Springfield Road, Sebastopol is due to go on trial on August 4 next year with case expected to last four days.

Copeman was granted conditional bail after appearing before Judge Vanessa Francis at Cardiff Crown Court.

He was represented by Jeffrey Jones and the prosecution by Ffion Tomos.