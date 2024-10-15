Covered yard

Mr and Mrs B Ewers, of Panlanlas Bungalow, Old Hereford Road, Llantilio Pertholey, have a applied for a covered yard at the property.

Equestrian plans

Kieran Henderson, of Spring Barn, Penrhos, Raglan, was to change the use of land at the same address to equestrian with the building of a stable block, an all-weather riding arena and a winter hardstanding paddock for private use with family horses and ponies.

New home

Plans to partially demolish existing farm buildings and building a new dwelling on land beside Llwyn Celyn Farm, Llantilio Crossenny, have been submitted by Mr and Mrs Cox of the same address.

Training facilities

Dennis Sproul, of Dentalex Ltd, Unit 2a Wonastow Road Industrial Estate West, Monmouth, has applied to change the use of the unit to add the proposed use to provide training and education facilities in the existing building.

Tree removal

The trustees of Llanarth Esate near Abergavenny, have applied to remove a birch tree in the garden of Sant Anna, The Pitt, Llanarth.

Solar installation

Sarah Wygas, of Yew Tree Cottage, Panel Road, Llandewi Rhydderch, has applied to install ground-mounted solar PV array at the same address.

Riding arena plan

Mr and Mrs P Morgan, of Oaklands, Dingestow, have applied for a horse riding arena/menage at the same address.

Retrospective fence plans

Mr and Mrs V Walker, of 80 Newtown Road, Penperlleni, have applied for retrospective permission to retain a timber fence at the property for security and acoustic dampening.

Barn conversion

Jonathan Hampshire, of Tunstall Close, Bristol, has applied to convert and extend a stone barn to create a dwelling at Estavarney Farm, Estavarney Lane, Monkswood, near Usk. The application also includes install solar voltaic panels to the roof.

Extension plans

Mr and Mrs H Copping, of The Newlands, Rhadyr, Llanbadoc, have applied to alter and extend the property.

Four-bedroom home

Andrew Ratcliffe, of Kamdoh, Monmouth Road, Raglan, is seeking outline planning permission for a two-storey, four-bedroom home at the same address.

Listed building work

Tintern PropCo Ltd has applied for listed building consent for work at The Wild Hare, Forge Road, Tintern. The work will include a slated roof screen, insulation and vents, changes to the layout, fireplaces, one ceiling, outbuildings and the external canopy.

Bin store

Loungers Plc has applied to make minor alterations to the existing garage at I Oxford Street, Chepstow, for the storage of commercial bins.

Cladding application

Thomas Shaw, of F1 Real Estate Management Ltd, of Unit 12a Symondscliff Way, Severn Bridge Industrial Estate, Portskewett, has applied for retrospective permission for overcladding at the same address. He also wants permission to reinstate existing windows behind the classing.

Funeral director plans

Plans to change the use of a funeral directors on the ground floor and a first floor flat into an HMO for six people have been submitted for 90 Newport Road, Caldicot, by J Bishop of the same address.

Extension plans

L Reilly, of 68 Main Road, Portskewett, has applied for a single storey extension at the back of the property.

Larger kitchen

Mrs T Davis, of 62 Holywell Crescent, Abergavenny, has applied to build a single-storey extension at the side of the property to create a larger kitchen and an en suite to the master bedroom.

Conservatory request

Rob Vaughan, of 2 Birdwood Gardens, Mathern, has applied to build a 4m by 4m conservatory at the back of the property.



