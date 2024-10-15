The following planning decisions have been made by Torfaen County Borough Council:
No to fence
Plans to retain a 6ft high fence at the side of 2 Coed Camlas, New Inn, have been refused.
Yes to roof extension
An application for a flat roof extension, a raised patio and shed at 7 leicester Drive, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, has been approved with conditions.
Outbuilding approved
Plans for an outbuilding at 89 Oakfield Road, Oakfield, Cwmbran, have been approved with conditions.
