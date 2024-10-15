The following planning applications have been received by Torfaen County Borough Council:
Extension plans
Plans have been submitted by Mr Wright, of 30 Stokes Court, Ponthir, for a two-storey extension at the side of the property.
Proposal to extend
Nick Bradley, of Sunhill, 131 Golf Road, New Inn, has applied to build a single-storey extension at the back of the property and also extend the side along with widening the drive.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here