The following planning applications have been received by Torfaen County Borough Council:

Extension plans

Plans have been submitted by Mr Wright, of 30 Stokes Court, Ponthir, for a two-storey extension at the side of the property.

Proposal to extend

Nick Bradley, of Sunhill, 131 Golf Road, New Inn, has applied to build a single-storey extension at the back of the property and also extend the side along with widening the drive.