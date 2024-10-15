David Pena, international trade manager at at the business body, said: “Recent months in the export sector have been marked by significant volatility, with goods exports in particular fluctuating between significant increases and falls.

"It is therefore encouraging to see in the latest data that total goods exports rose by 10.2 per cent in August, including rises in exports to both EU and non-EU countries, and services exports also increased.

“This steady growth is reflected in the results of our Quarterly Economic Survey for Q3.

"Twenty-three per cent of businesses in Wales shared that their export sales had increased in the last three months, up from 15 per cent in Q2.

"However, it is a mixed picture for Welsh businesses who trade internationally as only seven per cent reported in our survey that their export orders and advanced bookings increased in Q3.

“Businesses and Chambers Wales will be looking ahead to the upcoming Budget and future trade strategies for measures that support the UK economy and provide conditions to enable trade to drive growth.”