From a Monster Munch Mayo to Spaghetti Carbonara in a tin, their ‘abominations' have fallen short of the mark with fans.

However, the brand’s latest offering puts a seasonal twist on the most iconic of all the Heinz goods.

Shoppers have spotted tins of Heinz Beanz Pigs In Blankets (with Christmas Seasoning) on supermarket shelves and it’s fair to say the product — which is made with Richmond sausages - has caused a stir.

Naturally, some people cannot wait to give it a try, thinking that it sounds ‘lush’, while a few said they’d consider adding it to their Christmas dinner, no judgment here.

On Reddit’s r/CasualUK forum, the festive tin of baked beans was described as being ‘peak Britishness’.

In response to the post, u/fezzuk admitted: "Honestly I’m tempted.’ As was u/LoisTano who thought the beans would make a nice addition to their ‘post-Christmas sandwiches".

u/dramallama-IDST posted: "Curiosity will get the better of me and I’ll try this at least once regardless of my expectations."

And u/TemptressAngel08 agreed that they "looked interesting".

However, not everyone was thrilled about trying the seasonal beans.

A user known as u/miguelitaraton thought: "The “Christmas seasoning” is especially troubling…’

While u/Discopants180 wrote: "Heinz were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, that they didn’t stop to think if they should.’

The product description reads: "Jingle All the Way Need proof that Santa got your wish list? Well here it is! Beanz, pigs in blankets, and Christmas seasoning all in one can. No need to wait for the big day. Crack them open for a taste of Christmas on your toast."

I think we can all agree, however, that pigs in blankets in any capacity is a win.