Lesley Priestley, 67, put up her 'pride and joy' decking on her own land as a safe space for her ten grandchildren to play next to the river.

But the council chief said she has to demolish it because it sits over a flood zone next to the riverbank.

Mother-of-five Lesley says she was told by builders that she didn't need planning permission when she rigged up the impressive decking at her three-bedroom detached house four years ago.

But the local council launched an investigation after receiving a complaint regarding the 20ft wooden deck three years ago - and now they say it must go.

The retired guest house owner wanted to "enhance the area" after moving into her "forever home"

She used the decking to have a space to relax with her family - which include five children - and for her 10 grandchildren to play.

"I basically wanted to make the most of what I've got here," she said. Image: WNSShe said that the previous owners had landscaped some of the garden alongside the riverbank which is her land.

"It was just a dumping ground to be honest. There’s a bridge near and people were throwing things in. I just wanted to clean the whole area up," she said.

"I got some quotes from local builders to get it built. I asked if I needed planning permission and they said 'no, you won’t need it' but you can look at the guidelines online."

She believed it was exempt from planning permission requirements as the decking would not exceed 50 per cent of her property's size or raise the ground over 30cm.

So she went ahead with the decking which cost £5,000 to build and also bought two benches, loads of flowers and placed hedgehog houses under the decking to "enhance" the area and wildlife.

But Inspector Davies said most of the decking surface is "well in excess" of 30cm above the ground and "consequently, the raised decking does not meet a specified limitation and therefore cannot benefit from the permitted development rights."

It was also said to have been built on 'a site of importance to nature and conservation'. (Image: Wales News Service) He added: "No permitted development rights apply and no planning permission has been granted so the raised decking constitutes a breach of planning control. Accordingly, the appeal on ground fails."

A few months after her decking had been built, she was handed an enforcement action and told to remove the decking because it was built in a flood zone but she appealed the decision.

But Welsh Government officials have now upheld the decision over the property in Tredegar, South Wales, and told her the decking must go.

Enforcement officer Paul Samuels stated: "The raised decking was established as being in a flood zone and in a site of importance to nature and conservation.

“That enforcement notice has now become effective from the date of the inspectors decision which was on August 28.

“We are juts awaiting compliance with that notice now.”

Ms Priestley must remove the decking before the three months or face a £20,000 - and hopes to begin work to tear it down in November.

She contested the council ruling saying that the decking should have been permitted under development rights and did not need planning permission.

She said: "I feel that it is unreasonable of Blaenau Gwent council to request that the decking is taken down as it is deemed a flood risk as clearly this is not the case according to records."

She added that her neighbours received a letter on Thursday, October 12 informing them that work will be carried out between October 21 to October 28 to assess the flood risk to the area - despite already being told her decking was built in a flood zone.

Speaking at her home Ms Priestley said she will not contest the ruling as she just wants a "quiet life" and to enjoy her forever home.