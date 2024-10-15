A lucky ticket holder from Newport scooped the top prize in the recent St David's Hospice Care lottery.
Ticket number 14231 won £1,000. Second prize of £500 went to 500246, which held by someone in Bridgend.
Third went to ticket number 30972, of Coed Eva, Cwmbran, which won £250.
The fourth prize of £50 was won by ticket number 69555, of Ringland, Newport.
A further 20 prizes of £10 each went to the following numbers: 05518 06493 11893 21742 27966 28722 33468 35570 36599 41959 45877 60577 63439 69779 76896 101856 102131 2000302 4000019.
The draw took places on October 11, 2024.
