This week's musical selections included Abba, Shakira, Lizzo and Billie Eilish, as well as a reggaeton favourite and a banger by The Jam.

Outfits were positively understated compared to last week’s Movie Week overload, but everyone still looked fabulous.

And one man stole the show, again.

Chris McCausland, of course.

Tonight, Chris performed a 'flawless' salsa according to Shirley Ballas and impressed everyone in the building, including Craig Revel Horwood, who called it 'Bonza' in his mother tongue Australian accent.

Anton was lost for words but called it "one of the most remarkable things I've ever seen in my life".

But how did the viewers react?

Chris McCausland doing a salsa…got to admit I was a bit worried but honestly…better than Jamie’s - Dianne is working so hard for Chris & she’s performing miracles…those lifts #Strictly pic.twitter.com/kV7J2oz3US — Lindsay Robertson💙💛 (@linzirob) October 12, 2024

One fan said: "Chris McCausland doing a salsa…got to admit I was a bit worried but honestly…better than Jamie’s - Dianne is working so hard for Chris & she’s performing miracles…those lifts #Strictly".

Another commented: "CHRIS THAT WAS INSANE #strictly".

But surprisingly, not everyone was best pleased.

A viewer said: "I don't mind his as a person, but I think people are really overselling what he's capable of. His dancing is okay, commendable given his disability, but from the way he's being spoken of, you'd think he'd be the second coming of Fred Astaire or something."

Chris is blind, by the way.

Another added: "It’s insulting to Chris that the judges are constantly overhyping him when he’s not as good as others. Considering he’s blind, yes he’s incredible, but basing it just on technique (which is what they’re meant to do) he’s not the best #strictly".

Ignore the doubters Chris, we think you're great!