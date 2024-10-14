The pop group went on tour across the UK earlier this year to celebrate Girls Aloud's rich back catalogue and all the ground-breaking success they have achieved as a band.

The tour also paid tribute to the late Girls Aloud member, Sarah Harding, who passed away in 2021 from Breast Cancer.

Now, fans will get the chance to re-live the tour as ITV airs the full extended arena show and a one-hour special from Girls Aloud this autumn.

The UK’s biggest arena tour of 2024 ‘The Girls Aloud Show’ will air on ITV1 - then jump over to ITVX for the extended show@GirlsAloud @KimberleyJWalsh @NadineCoyleNow @CherylOfficial @NicolaRoberts #GirlsAloud pic.twitter.com/NlXfiZgOpw — ITV (@ITV) October 14, 2024

ITV to air Girls Aloud 2024 tour special

The recording will be from one of Girls Aloud's five shows at London's O2 Arena, offering fans who missed out on getting tickets the chance to watch the show.

Along with the full recording on ITVX, fans of Girls Aloud will also be able to see some sneak peeks of behind-the-scenes moments that will air as a one-hour special on ITV1.

Member Cheryl discussed the special saying: "It was pure joy and nostalgia at every show. It was amazing to look out at the crowd every night, especially in the moments when we all remembered Sarah together."

Fellow band member Kimberley added: "It's exciting to think that anyone who didn't manage to see The Girls Aloud Show when we toured the UK is going to have this chance to share it with us now."

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment & Daytime Commissioning ITV added: “We are so excited to be bringing The Girls Aloud Show to ITV audiences later this year - the arena tour was hotly anticipated and an enormous success.

“Working with the band on bringing something extra for the fans has been a joy and we look forward to both the highlights and the full tour coming to ITV1 and ITVX very soon.”