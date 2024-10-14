The series is an adaptation of Bernardine Evaristo’s best-selling 2013 novel of the same name.

James will feature as Barrington 'Barry' Jedidiah Walker who is described as a "seventy-four year old, Antiguan born, exuberant Hackney personality, renowned for his dapper taste and fondness for retro suits".

The synopsis of the show adds: "Carmel (Sharon D Clarke), his wife of 50 years, suspects that Barry has been cheating on her with other women but little does she know that for decades he’s been having a passionate love affair with his best friend and soulmate Morris (Ariyon Bakare).

"And now he’s hit 70, Barry has some big choices to make that will rock his family to its foundations."

Speaking with BBC News about her work being adapted for TV, Evaristo shared: "I believed that the work would transfer to the screen - that wasn't an issue for me. It was maybe an issue for other people who didn't think, perhaps, that there'd be a market for it.

"Somebody said to me it was 'triple niche', because he was black, old and gay.

"They wouldn't say that now... but times have changed. We are so much more inclusive, so much more progressive, and long may it last."

PICK OF THE DAY#MrLoverman, BBC One



Seventy-four-year-old Barry wants to live out his final days with his lover – but is he brave enough to leave his wife? pic.twitter.com/Izg3KAC9iB — TV Zone (@tvukzone) October 14, 2024

BBC Mr Loverman full cast list

Lennie James as Barrington 'Barry' Jedidiah Walker

Sharon D. Clarke as Carmel Walker

Ariyon Bakare as Morris De La Roux

Tamara Lawrance as Maxine Walker

Sharlene Whyte as Donna Walker

Tahj Miles as Daniel

Lauren Akosia as Carmelita (Young Carmel)

Juliet Garricks as Augusta

Llewella Gideon as Miss Drusilla

Hopi Grace as Miss Merty

Suzette Llewellyn as Odette De La Roux

Arthur Cull as Golden Curls

Lochlann O'Mearáin as Reuben Dempsey

Holly Cattle as Chris

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Tony

Doreene Blackstock as Miss Candaisy

Clint Dyer as Hubert

Recommended reading:

When will Mr Loverman be on TV?





The first episode of Mr Loverman will air at 9pm on BBC One on Monday, October 14 with the second episode following immediately afterwards at 9.30pm.

There will be eight episodes in total, with the remaining six airing in a similar format over the following weeks.

Alternatively, all episodes are available to watch on the BBC iPlayer right now.