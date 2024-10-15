Plans for the first Torfaen food strategy aimed at increasing the availability of sustainable food in the borough are under way.
The strategy will include a focus on healthy eating, solutions to food poverty and support for businesses to diversify and reduce the environmental impact of food production.
A consultation has started to find out what local businesses, community groups and residents would like to see included in the strategy.
To get involved either visit www.getinvolvedtorfaen.gov.uk or go to one of drop-in sessions: Saturday, October 19, Cwmbran Market, 10am to 2pm; Tuesday October 22, Torfaen Works Shop, Cwmbran, 10am to 2pm; Saturday October 26, Pontypool Market,10am to 2pm; Monday October 28, Blaenavon Constitutional Club, 10am to 2pm; and Saturday November 9, Blaenavon Workmen’s Hall,10am to 2pm.
The consultation closes on November 11.
The strategy is being developed by the Torfaen Food Partnership, which includes Torfaen Council, Torfaen Voluntary Association, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Bron Afon Housing, Tasty Not Wasty, Trussell Trust, FairShare Cymru and Zero Wales Torfaen.
