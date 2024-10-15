Caerleon has always had a 20mph speed limit around the one-way-system in the centre of the village, even before the Welsh government introduced the controversial default 20mph speed limit on restricted roads across Wales in September 2023.

But the roads around it, that lead in directions toward both the Pillmawr lanes and Ponthir, have changed from 30mph to 20mph in the past year, and it seems that drivers are struggling to make the adjustment, locals argue.

“I was sat at the bus stop at Lamb Lane, Ponthir, this morning at 11.30am and virtually every car that past was doing at least 30 mph,” said Lorraine Morgan.

“The only ones doing 20 were the cars coming down from Llanfrechfa and slowing up for the lighted 20 mph sign then immediately speeding up.”

In response to her concerns Karl Gauden said, “I’ve referred this to Torfaen County Borough Council. It’s not the first time it’s been mentioned, with loads of people crossing there for school and nursery.”

After seeing that a North Wales village called Flintshire has benefited from a 20mph speed camera, residents are calling for their area to be next.

The speed camera they are wanting to be installed is a ‘VECTOR-SR type ultra speed camera’ which do not require painted lines on the road and use infra-red low-light technology, meaning they no longer ‘flash’ at speeding drivers.

This new type of camera caught 2,371 drivers in the North Wales village in August alone.

Though not everyone agrees that a 20mph speed camera is necessary, as they openly admit to over-taking ‘slow drivers’ on these roads.

“There is no need for the 20mph zombies. Keep it at 30mph and then put cameras up. This country is a joke. I see more road rage now than ever,” said Rebecca Marie.

“People are doing 12mph not 20, and then wonder why people are over taking them.”

Wales' new transport minister, Ken Skates, rolled back on parts of the controversial law earlier this year in response to "consistent" concerns.

He later gave councils an extra £5m to reassess speed limits on 20mph roads from last month.

More than 10,500 people have contacted Welsh councils with feedback - both good and bad - for the speed limit changes.

They have also had requests to consider changing about 1,500 stretches of road back to 30mph from 20mph.

The Welsh government said it expected most changes to be on main A and B roads "which are typically main or strategic roads" and "away from places that attract frequent pedestrians".

Newport had by far the most requests to raise speed limits from 20mph back to 30mph at 334 locations.