A MAN has pleaded not guilty to rape and assault by beating charges against a woman.
Kristian Sullivan, 35, of Gladstone Street, Cross Keys, Caerphilly is due to go on trial on March 17 next year.
The case is expected to last between four and five days.
He is accused of committing the alleged offences between September 13 and September 16.
Sullivan was remanded in custody after appearing before Cardiff Crown Court.
