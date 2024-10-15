The event is taking place at Bryn Meadows Hotel and Spa next month and tickets are £35 for an individual or £350 for a table of 10.

The awards evening will celebrate the achievements of athletes, coaches, and volunteers who have made significant contributions to sport within the Caerphilly County Borough community.

Each ticket includes a three-course dinner and the opportunity to hear from distinguished guest speakers, who will share their insights and experiences from the world of sport.

To secure your tickets, either go to Newbridge Leisure Centre in person or contact 01495 248100. You can also email lcnewb@caerphilly.gov.uk.

Sport Caerphilly is encouraging members of the community to come along and help honour the dedication and achievements of local sporting heroes.