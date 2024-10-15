The event is being organised by 1st Wentwood Scout Group and will also include a bonfire and burgers and hotdogs.

Gates open at 6.30pm with the bonfire being lit at 7pm.

Tickets for the event, which is at Parc Seymour Playing Fields, are £7 for adults and £4 for children.

The event is being supported by Penhow Community Council and cash and card payments are accepted.