The organisation has confirmed that thanks to their rigorous testing and maintenance protocols, the pool water quality is safe for use.

Concerns grew amongst local parents after a mother, who wants to remain anonymous for her family's privacy, made a post on Facebook looking for answers after her son contracted E coli.

She thought it might have been from his most recent swimming lesson at the pool in Newport High School, and so was reaching out to other parents to see if they also had children fall unwell.

She said: "Has anyone that goes swimming in Newport High been ill in the last two weeks?

"My son is really ill in the Grange with E.coli which is causing kidney failure.

"With the strain of E.coli he’s got, it’s come from water and after speaking to environmental health the only thing we can chase it back to is the swimming pool in Newport High.

"My son had his last swimming lesson on September 28, then his lesson on October 5 was cancelled as the instructor was ill.

"He was taken ill on October 6 and environmental health says it’s takes between seven to 10 days for the E.coli to show symptoms.

"Environmental health has made contact and will be testing."

Since the mother's initial post, her son has been taken to the Heath University Hospital in Cardiff for kidney failure and has been placed in an induced coma.

Though Newport Live have confirmed that it can not have been from his swimming lesson at their pool by issuing the following statement: "You may be aware that there have been some posts on social media regarding the safety of the Active Living Centre swimming pool at Newport High School.

"Newport Live, the charitable trust responsible for the swimming pool at Newport High School in Bettws and the Regional Pool at Newport International Sports Village, would like to reassure our members and customers about the safety and quality of our facilities.

"We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and hygiene.

"Our pools are regularly tested in accordance with industry best practices and we are pleased to report that all test results to date are within the correct parameters.

"This ensures that our pools remain safe and enjoyable for all users.

"We are saddened to hear that a child has contracted E.coli, and we wish them a very speedy and full recovery.

"Our thoughts are with the child and their family during this difficult time.

"We want to assure our community that there is no need to close the pool. Our rigorous testing and maintenance protocols confirm that the pool water quality is safe for use.

"We appreciate the trust and support of our community and continue to prioritise the health and wellbeing of all our members and visitors."