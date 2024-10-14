A 25-YEAR-OLD man has been taken to hospital after a crash on Monday morning.
Police have confirmed that a 25-year-old man has been taken to hospital for treatment after a crash on the A4042 at around 5.40am on Monday 14 October.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A4042, between Croesyceiliog and Llantarnam, at around 5.40am on Monday 14 October.
"Officers attended alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.
"The collision involved one car and a 25-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment."
One lane was closed to allow emergency services to attend and assist with the crash at the time.
