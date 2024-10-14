Police have confirmed that a 25-year-old man has been taken to hospital for treatment after a crash on the A4042 at around 5.40am on Monday 14 October.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A4042, between Croesyceiliog and Llantarnam, at around 5.40am on Monday 14 October.

One lane was closed to allow emergency service vehicles to tend to the crash (Image: Traffic Wales) "Officers attended alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.

"The collision involved one car and a 25-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment."

Site of crash near Cwmbran town (Image: Google)

One lane was closed to allow emergency services to attend and assist with the crash at the time.