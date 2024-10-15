The Daily Mile, supported by INEOS, was established in 2012 by Elaine Wyllie to get primary school children running, walking or wheeling for 15 minutes during the school day.

Fochriw Primary School joined The Daily Mile programme in 2016 has been awarded the Children Fit For Life award after showing consistent participation in The Daily Mile.

Luke Rowe, the eight-times Tour de France rider and one of the most respected road captains in cycling, joined the entire school to complete their Daily Mile during his visit.

He said: "It’s fantastic to see schools embracing The Daily Mile. Keeping active from a young age is so important, and what better way to do it than something as simple as running or walking together."

In Wales, 72 per cent of primary school teachers say that children’s levels of physical activity are declining, according to research from The Daily Mile, having a direct impact on their health and development.

Sharon Pascoe, headteacher of Fochriw Primary, said: "We’re delighted to receive the Daily Mile Children’s Fit for Life Award. It’s a testament to the dedication of our staff and pupils, who have made physical activity a core part of our school culture.

"Having Luke Rowe here has been incredibly inspiring for the children—they’ve learned that exercise can be fun, social, and something they can continue throughout their lives."

Welsh Athletics is the official implementation partner of The Daily Mile across Wales, working to ensure that the program reaches as many children as possible.