Sprinkles, on Chepstow Road in Maindee, has been told by the authorities that major improvement is necessary to the system they have in place ensuring the food they sell is safe to eat.

The establishment opened in 2020 and is part of Maindee's bustling food scene, most popular with diners on Just Eat.

The FSA report states: "Major improvement necessary to the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future."

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, as well as the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage were rated as "generally satisfactory."

​​The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme helps consumers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them clear information about a business’s hygiene standards.

They run the scheme in partnership with local authorities. For example, Newport City Council.

A spokesperson for the dessert shop said: "Unfortunately due to some missing paperwork etc we fell short in receiving a better score.

"However, immediate action was taken according to the food safety management. Application for a re-rating was requested straight away so we are just waiting on this."

A new rating is given each time a business is inspected by a food safety officer and the frequency of inspections depends on the ‘potential risk to public health.’

You can check the food standards rating of any of your favourite pubs, stores and restaurants on the Food Standards Agency website by filtering the name and location.