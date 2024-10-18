Adobe Express - the quick and easy app to create anything, from Adobe is changing the game with free, editable CV templates that empower job seekers to easily create professional CVs.

Gone are the days when you had to go through the stress of writing and formatting your CV from scratch. Or worse, deal with the stress of complex template designs, only to settle for bland, generic ones.

Adobe is famous for its creative software, such as Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign. It has designed Adobe Express as a versatile tool that captures the best of its Creative Cloud suite. Launched at the end of 2021, Adobe Express is home to an extensive selection of CV templates. And it is free!

Anyone can build a catchy and relevant CV in just a few steps, regardless of their design prowess. To create a CV with Adobe Express, choose a template, customise your design, adjust the formatting to match your style, add your information, then review and share directly.

Whether you are a creative designer, copywriter or in more formal fields such as law or engineering, there is something for everyone. With Adobe's new tools, you can create industry-specific CVs in minutes.

Try Adobe Express today .

New challenges:

According to the Office for National Statistics, UK:

The number of vacancies from January to March 2024 was 916,000, a decrease of 13,000 or 1.4% from October to December 2023.

The number of vacancies fell for the 21st consecutive period from January to March 2024, despite vacancies falling in only 8 of the 18 industry sectors.

Total estimated vacancies were down by 204,000 from January to March 2024 compared to the previous year. However, they remained 120,000 above their pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) January to March 2020 levels.

The number of unemployed people per vacancy was 1.6 from December 2023 to February 2024, up from 1.4 the previous quarter (September to November 2023), as vacancies fell, and unemployment rose.

The challenge now is to stand out from the crowd and get the few jobs that are available.

Adobe Express tools present an opportunity for anyone to do just that. You can select templates byIndustry/role, design and experience and then tailor your information accordingly.

Industry best practices for CVs now include:

An emphasis on skills

Employers want to know first and foremost that a candidate can do the job and be a good fit. So, every hard, soft, and transferable skill needs to be included. Adobe Express offers advice on which key skills to highlight.

The simpler, the better

Employers usually have to review multiple CVs. Candidates who can impress in a few seconds have an advantage. Experts recommend bullet points, bold and clear headings, simple fonts, and light use of colour. Adobe Express templates come in a variety of styles so you can customise them.

Learn cv formatting tips for a professional look.

Tailored CVs

Experts have repeatedly emphasised that candidates should create a unique CV for each application. Adobe's templates make this easier than ever. You can make continuous edits and change job titles and experience sections for each job and be good to go.

Some key benefits of Adobe Express are:

Diverse CV Templates: The extensive library of free CV templates covers a range of industries and career levels. Whether you are a recent graduate or a seasoned professional, you can find a design that suits your needs.

Intuitive editing capabilities: Users can customise every aspect of their chosen template, from fonts and colours to layout and images, without prior design experience.

Customisable templates: Adobe Express is an invaluable tool for modern job seekers because it allows users to resize and customise CVs for different platforms, including LinkedIn and personal websites.

Free resources: Adobe Express offers invaluable resources on how to write a CV with no experience for those new to the job market. It also provides guidance on adding hobbies and interests to your CV. This helps to paint a more complete picture of the candidate beyond their professional qualifications.

There's an up-and-coming trend in many creative fields: interactive CVs. They are a perfect way to showcase and discuss your skills, especially for people in graphic design, app development, and other creative fields.

Adobe Express offers tips and tools for creating video CVs – an innovative approach that is gaining traction in certain industries. These additional resources empower users to stay ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving job market.

This forward-thinking approach highlights Adobe's commitment to helping users stay ahead in the job market.

Undoubtedly, Adobe Express is your best friend if you are job hunting today. Whether you're a student looking for CV ideas tailored to the UK market or a professional aiming to highlight specific skills, the platform has you covered.

Try Adobe Express for free and transform your job search with a standout CV. And if you're looking for ideas and inspiration, it's never been easier to start learning today.