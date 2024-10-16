35-year-old Louise Jordan is studying Occupational Therapy, while 40-year-old Aimee Robinson is in her final year, studying Learning Disability-Nursing.

Aimee detailed her unusual journey to enrolling on the course and said: "At 19 years-old, I found a job in adult day services with the local authority.

"There, I found my passion for care work and stayed for 19 years. In the last five years, I was managing the complex autism service, caring for service users that had learning disabilities and complex autism.

"This work ignited a desire to do more and help more people."

Aimee spoke of her motivation to change legislation and local policy through feedback from service users, wanting to become more instrumental in these changes.

Speaking of going back into education after a significant gap, Aimee said: "It was a shock to the system at first as you’re not in the right mindset after a gap in education. I sometimes questioned whether I could do the course.

"But I believe there is a lot of support out there – the University is great at telling you about what services are available, and the library and skill services are phenomenal.

“I haven’t needed to access most of the services but my friends have and they speak very highly of them."

Aimee said it was not without its challenges, adding that she sometimes questioned whether she would be able to complete the course following her gap in higher education while she worked within the local authority.

While choosing the right course for her, Aimee said: "I developed a passion for working alongside and supporting people with learning disabilities.

"I want to be a voice and a champion for them, to try and achieve equality and equity in healthcare for everyone."

Aimee has also said that since starting the course, she hasn't felt as though being a student after an education gap is a barrier to learning, as her real-world experience often helps her with her course.

Louise Jordan has been studying Occupational Therapy at the University of South Wales.



Louise, 35, said she is currently on placement within the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and said she has felt supported for her needs at the University.

Louise said: "I was diagnosed with dyslexia a couple of months after I started which I didn't really know about.

"Yes, it has been a challenge while I adjusted to this but the support I've received with my dyslexia has been fantastic.

Louise said she was apprehensive about studying as she left education to enter employment years ago and thought she would not be able to go back.

However, she encourages others like herself to "follow their dreams" and achieve their career goals.

Louise said: ”There is so much support available, especially from the lecturers and Student Services.”

