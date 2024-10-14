Organised by Caldicot Motorcycle Club, the event saw the bikers meet up outside Gympanzees children's charity in Aust on the English side of the Severn Bridge before setting out on the ride to Caldicot.

The event sees motorcyclists from across the UK come together and ride across the Severn Bridge. This year saw Caldicot Motorcycle Club support Gympanzees children's charity with donations from the event.

Hoggin' saw bikers in all sorts of costumes take part in the ride with the public lining to roads to cheer them on as they rode past.

Photographers Sarah Jane Stait and Larry Wilkie, from the South Wales Argus Camera Club were there to capture the action and they have shared their pictures with us.