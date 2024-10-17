Il Gusto is the newest addition to Abergavenny's well-established restaurant scene, providing authentic Italian food, "all made fresh everyday from their Mamma Mia."

They opened their doors for the first time on October 3 and have been 'overwhelmed' by the support from the local community.

(Image: Il Gusto) Located on Frogmore Street, the restaurant offers an extensive and exclusive menu with items including pizzas and pastas as well as mains such as chicken and duck.

The menu, created by the family, also offers classic starters such as bruschetta and calamari, and the dessert options include tiramisu, chocolate brownie and affogato.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said: "Our restaurant can fit more that 130 people which gives our customers the opportunity for big family/friend gatherings, and big birthday, Christmas, engagement and wedding parties whilst being comfortable in our cosy restaurant

"If you’re looking for a warm welcome, cosy place where you can experience our freshly made, mouth watering and authentic Italian food with many years of experience in the Italian cuisine then you you’re more than welcome to come and join our Il Gusto Family

"As a small and independent family run business we will try and do our best in order to to meet all of our customer’s needs and we do appreciate all of our customers for your understanding and your support in our first week of opening."

In the first 10 days of opening, customers have described the staff as 'attentive' and the food as 'delicious.'

They open everyday, with opening times of 12pm-10pm Monday-Friday and then Sunday 12pm-9pm.

To view the full menu, you can check out their Facebook page.

To book a table, you can contact the restaurant by calling 01873269745.