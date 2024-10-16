A MAN has been accused strangling and assaulting a woman.
Dominic Beirne, 18, of Amelia Way, Newport faces a number of charges allegedly committed between last New Year’s Eve and September 15.
He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of intentional strangulation, four of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two of assault by beating and one of damaging a necklace.
Beirne is due to go on trial on July 28, 2025.
The defendant was granted conditional bail after he appeared before Judge Vanessa Francis at Cardiff Crown Court.
