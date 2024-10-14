Royston Chambers (known as 'Roy' to friends and family), who was born and raised in Pill, Newport passed away last month.

At 12.30pm friends and family of the beloved member of the community gathered outside of St Joseph's Boxing Gym.

They came to accompany Roy on his final journey to St Michael's RC Church for the funeral service at 1.30pm.

Friends and family gathering outside the boxing club (Image: Newsquest)Arriving guests greeted one another in warm embraces and discussed fond memories of times they had shared with Roy.

As people gathered outside the club, the family placed sticker photographs of Roy on the windows of the van.

The friends and family walking down Commercial Road (Image: Newsquest)

The coffin was transported in a van which had been converted into a boxing ring - painted white, blue and red.

The procession of his friends and family walked all the way down Commercial Road to St Michael's Church.

A speaker on the van played old classic songs such as I Go Ape by Neil Sedaka - Roy's favourite song to sing during karaoke.

Upon arriving, the guests were invited to write messages on cards to the family as they stood around the boxing ring decorated van.

The coffin being carried into the church (Image: Newsquest)Roy's family and members of the boxing club lifted the coffin from the van into St Michael's Church for the funeral ceremony.

The family led the group into the church and friends and colleagues followed shortly after.

Those who came to show their respects filled every row of seats in the church - with some guests standing at the back.

The funeral ceremony in the church (Image: Newsquest) Reverend Father Stephen Ogbe, who led the service, called Roy a 'committed family man' who gave to the church, family and society.

Royston Chambers was a well-known member of the boxing community.

The local boxing legend was the ex-Chairman of the Welsh Amateur Boxing Association and team manager for GB Boxers in the 2004 Olympics.

He was also team manager many times for Welsh Boxers, Chairman of the East Division and President of St Joseph's (East) ABC.

As head of boxing, Roy played an integral role in healing the breach between the Welsh ABA (WABA) and the breakaway Welsh Amateur Boxing Federation.

A photograph of Royston Chambers at the entrance of the church (Image: Newsquest)

However, speaking to friends and family at the procession, it was clear that many remember him for his attitude to life.

Roger Williams, one of the founding members St Joseph's boxing club said: "He was an Arthur Daley character. He was a wheeler and dealer."

Read more

John Reynolds who used to run the Irish pub around the coroner said: "He was brilliant. He always came up with something new.

"He used to come in and clean the beer taps at the bar - he was great company."

His nephew, Richard Wilson, said he hopes his two-year-old son, who is starting to take an interest in sports, follows in Roy's boxing footsteps.