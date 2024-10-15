Xantia Hobrough, from Sully, has been selected as a Miss Wales 2025 finalist.

Currently, she is studying veterinary medicine at Bristol University and working to become a Veterinary Surgeon.

Xantia is highly passionate about animal conservation, she is lucky enough to have spent 3 months in South Africa volunteering at a cheetah sanctuary and completed an internship with a marine conservation organisation. Miss Wales finalist 2025 Xantia Hobrough (Image: Xantia Hobrough) Xantia is a black belt in taekwondo having once won the British championships, broke a British record in surf lifesaving and represented Wales in the surf lifesaving commonwealth championships.

She has also gained numerous first aid skills through surf lifesaving which assisted her in rescuing a man out at sea at the age of 17.

The Miss Wales 2025 final will take place in May and involves a three-day event including an empowerment day designed to boost the confidence of contestants.

The events will take place in the Holland House hotel in Cardiff and The Riverfront theatre and arts centre in Newport.

Miss Wales organiser, Paula Abbandonato, said: “Miss Wales is committed to Beauty with a purpose and that means empowering young women and raising money for good causes through the glamour and fun of pageantry.

“The girls get to make great friends and experience new opportunities while really doing their bit for charity.”

The current Miss Wales is 22-year-old Millie-Mae Adams, a medical student from Cardiff.