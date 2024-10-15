The average Brit keeps at least two old phones stashed away at home, while more than one in four Brits (26%) admit to leaving devices sitting idle in drawers for up to five years, according to a new study.

Vodafone's new research of 2,000 adults finds that a third of people (32 per cent) keep their old tech, including devices from phones to laptops and even TVs, because of security concerns. While some devices have long been forgotten (36 per cent) as they sit in drawers and cupboards, others keep them for sentimental reasons, hoping to not lose old photos and videos (19 per cent).

(Image: Heather P / Cover) Find your nearest donation point here

Even though Brits sit on these devices for years, more than seven out of 10 people (78 per cent) want to put their old tech to good use, but many either don’t know how to give them a new lease of life or don’t think they would be useful to somebody else.

But recent reports from Vodafone’s charity partner, Good Things Foundation, show just how high the need is for old and unused tech donations. Of the 8.5 million people on the wrong side of the digital divide in the UK, 1.5 million are without access to a mobile device such as a phone, laptop, or tablet and connection to the internet.

Vodafone is encouraging people to dig out their old devices and donate them to The Great British Tech Appeal, giving them a second life with someone who needs them. The Great British Tech Appeal is part of Vodafone’s everyone.connected campaign, which has pledged to help 4 million people and businesses cross the digital divide by the end of 2025, through the donation of connectivity, devices and skills.

Donated devices are wiped, refurbished, reboxed and paired with free data, calls and texts for six months. Vodafone’s charity partners, including Good Things Foundation and Barnardo’s, ensure the donated tech is given to those who need it most.

Helen Milner OBE, Group CEO of Good Things Foundation, the UK’s leading digital inclusion charity, said: “Get Online Week is the UK’s largest digital inclusion campaign, focusing on raising awareness of the digital divide and the work needed to fix it. Digital exclusion is still at unacceptable levels across the UK and people are missing out on opportunities and access to vital services as a result. The Great British Tech Appeal supports our National Device Bank - which also accepts device donations from large public and private sector organisations - and is one of the many ways in which Good Things Foundation works with Vodafone to tackle the digital divide. It’s a great way for anyone having a clear out to give their device a second life and potentially change someone’s life for the better. Even if you think your old devices are too old or too damaged to be given to someone else, please do donate them. If they can’t be refurbished, we can still recycle them to support further UK wide digital inclusion investment.”

Nicki Lyons, Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer, Vodafone UK said: “The wonderful thing about the Great British Tech Appeal is that, as well as helping to tackle digital exclusion by providing devices to those who need them most, it also gives people a sustainable way to clear out their old tech. That’s because every donated device gets a second life or is responsibly recycled, thanks to our amazing partners like Good Things Foundation. While our data suggests that many would love to donate their devices, but either don’t know how or are worried about the security implications, it really couldn’t be simpler or safer. Either drop off your device at a local Vodafone store or visit our Great British Tech Appeal website to find how else you can get involved this Get Online Week and beyond."

People can donate their devices at their local Vodafone store or visit https://www.vodafone.co.uk/help-and-information/tech-appeal for other ways to donate this Get Online Week and beyond.

Whilst the digital divide exists across the nation, areas with large populations and high deprivation have the highest need for support.

To show the scale of the issue and to mark Get Online Week, Vodafone has released a map of the UK identifying the country’s most affected areas – so that people with spare devices in these areas can help and get tech to those who need it most.

Also, this Get Online Week, in partnership with Good Things Foundation, Vodafone is aiming to help tens of thousands of people get online by supporting hundreds of free digital skills events in local communities across the UK. You can view the map of all events here: https://www.goodthingsfoundation.org/discover/get-online-week/events-map

The top 10 places, estimated to have the most people digitally excluded: