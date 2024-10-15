Matt Purkiss’ latest book, Spirals of Grey, is psychological horror story following a boy called Adam whose life is turned upside down by a mistake he makes.

Matt, who lives in Tredegar and works as a care assistant at the Foxhunters Care Community in Abergavenny, said: “I wrote and published three separate but connected books from 2015 to 2017 and this year decided to re-release them as a trilogy called Entity.

“It had a fantastic response and was featured on the Top Author website, for which I received a certificate, and along with the amazing support I received from my colleagues at Foxhunters, it inspired me to start writing again.

“It gave me the motivation to continue my journey, and I am very excited about what the future holds for me.”

Matt, who says he found reading and writing difficult at school, has already started work on his next project, an anthology of short stories which he is hoping to publish in 2025.

He said: “I love my day job and have no particular aspirations to become a professional writer but my motto in life is dreams come true, so you never know what the future could hold.

“For now, I am just enjoying writing again in my spare time and if it inspires other people to do the same then that’s enough reward for me.”

Helen Davies-Parsons, chief executive of Dormy Care Communities, which runs the care home where he works, said: “Matt’s story is particular inspiring, and we are very proud to be associated with such a lovely, and talented young man.”

Matt's new book is available on Amazon.