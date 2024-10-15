Helen Evans, 48, of Penyrhoel, discovered the ‘Bonka’ memorial stone was missing on the morning of October 11, 2024.

The stone which reads ‘Bonka, Mountain Man 1945-2023' has grass, a tree and a bird sitting on a branch painted on it.

The memorial was a place for Helen to come and sit, chat, and remember her father, David John Waite who passed away in November last year.

Her father David John Waite (Image: Supplied)

His family all met on July 7 to place the stone on the mountain for their dad - “we all raised a glass, laughed and cried about his colourful antics,” said Helen.

He was known to friends and family as ‘Bonka’ and the ‘mountain man’ because it was his safe place.

She told the Argus: “I’m sure it was a reckless spur of the moment thing for those who did it, but without them coming forward, it will be like trying to find a needle in a haystack.”

“All of our childhood was spent up on Penyrhoel Mountain which was why we put the stone up there,” she added.

In a post on Facebook, she said: “This morning, it was discovered that our late father's "Bonka" memorial stone has been removed from Penyrhoel Mountain (just off the picnic area).

“It was there on Friday, 27th Sept so it must have been removed in the last two weeks.

“It was obvious to anyone what the stone signified, so I cannot fathom why anyone would want to remove it.

“We are nearing the first anniversary of his passing, and we have been robbed of a place to sit, chat, and remember our father in a place he loved.

“It is a senseless act and has caused enormous upset, so if you’re reading this or have any information about the disappearance, please do the right thing.”

Helen asked those responsible to return the stone or give them details of where it could be found by messaging her via Facebook.

The location where the stone memorial normally is (Image: Supplied) In the comment section of her Facebook post, others in the community expressed their shock and disbelief.

One resident commented on the post: “Disgusting behaviour I can’t believe that has happened.”

Another wrote: “Awful, what good is it to anybody apart from his family and friends, people just got to mess. I hope you locate it.”