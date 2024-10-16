Chantelle and Daniel Chambers' daughter Robyn weighed just 11 oz when she was born on March 8, 2023 at 23 weeks gestation.

As a result of her small size, she has lived in hospital ever since she was born, having spent 18 months in hospital, first at the Grange Hospital in Cwmbran, then at Noah's Ark Children's Hospital.

Robyn was just 11oz when she was born in March 2023 (Image: Chambers family) Robyn, from Newport, has a very complex medical background and has been diagnosed with numerous conditions including stage three hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE), cerebral palsy, epilepsy and severe apnoea (obstructive and central) and is fed via an NG (nasogastric) tube.

However, earlier this month, Chantelle, 34, and Daniel, 38, were finally able to bring their "little warrior" home after spending more than a year in hospital, including her first birthday.

Robyn's first birthday was celebrated in hospital (Image: Chambers family) Chantelle described the feeling of finally having her daughter home with the family as "so surreal", with the idea to bring her home not having been suggested until July this year.

She said: "It's just been absolutely amazing to have her home finally, and we're spending a lot of time together as a family, and enjoying this special time that we didn't know if we'd ever get."

Robyn still attends regular appointments at the hospital, and the family are getting a regular care team put in place to ensure Robyn can have the round-the-clock care she needs at home.

Chantelle has explained that the family have been using the time to "catch up on normal family things", including taking Robyn out for walks and to local attractions such as Tredegar House and Cwmbran Boating Lake.

Chantelle and Daniel have been taking Robyn on days out to local attractions like Tredegar House (Image: Chambers family) Chantelle added: "It was very hard for us as a family when Robyn was in hospital for those 18 months, as we didn't ever know if she would be able to come home - it was like Groundhog Day, and we couldn't see an end in sight.

"It still feels so surreal to have her home with us. Daniel and I keep looking at each other like we can't believe it.

"We almost lost her in May, and that was a really difficult time when she got a chest infection, but since then she's just got stronger, and we've really seen a major improvement in the last three months or so.

"We are so proud of our little warrior, and how much she has fought to be where she is today."

Robyn spent the first 18 months of her life in hospital (Image: Chambers family) While Robyn and her parents are finally able to look forward to a first Christmas at home together, there are still numerous costs to be met, with the family looking at private therapy in the New Year, as well as all the equipment Robyn needs to use at home, much of which is not available on the NHS.

The family are looking forward to spending their first Christmas at home together (Image: Chambers family)The family have set up a JustGiving page to help fund the equipment, which you can donate to here, and are sharing her story on Instagram and Facebook with 'Robyn's Rainbow Story'.