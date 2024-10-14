South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Major backlog as main roundabout closed due to police incident

Live

Old Green Roundabout, Newport, closed for police incident

Emergency
Newport
By Sallie Phillips

  • The road between Old Green Roundabout and Lyne Road in Newport is currently closed
  • Gwent Police have put diversions in place.
  • Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos