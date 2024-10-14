Conor Webley, 30, was last seen in the Llanbradach area on Thursday, October 10 at around 1pm

Conor was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt and grey zipped up hoodie and is described as around six foot tall, of muscular build with a bald head and neck tattoos and a beard.

He has known links to Bargoed, Caerphilly and Newport.

Police say he has recently shaved off the short dark hair he is seen with in the photo they have shared.

Anyone with information regarding Conor’s whereabouts is asked to call the police on 101 or send them a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400341714.

Conor is also urged to get in contact with Gwent Police.