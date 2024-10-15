More than 10,000 payments worth £12.5 million have been made through the new digital service to boost people’s State Pension since it launched in April 2024.

People have until April 5, 2025, to make voluntary National Insurance contributions and maximise their State Pension.

HMRC and Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) are encouraging people to act now and use the ‘Check your State Pension forecast’ tool on GOV.UK to see if they can increase their retirement income.

The service enables people to check if they have gaps in their National Insurance (NI) record, calculate if making a payment would increase their State Pension, and then make a payment if they wish to do so.

After the 5 April 2025 deadline, people will only be able to make voluntary contributions for the previous 6 tax years, in line with normal time limits.

Since its launch in April, 3.7 million people have used the online checking tool on GOV.UK to view their State Pension forecast.

Emma Reynolds, Minister for Pensions, said: “We want pensioners of today and tomorrow to enjoy the dignity and support they deserve in retirement.

“That’s why I urge everyone to check if they could benefit by filling gaps before the deadline passes.

“Using our online tool means only a few clicks could make a huge difference to your future.”

Customers can use the Check your State Pension forecast tool by logging into their online account or via the free and secure HMRC app. Those without an online HMRC account can register on GOV.UK.

Martin Lewis, the Money Saving Expert has previously issued warnings to everyone aged between 45 and 70 about the impending deadline.

Explaining the process previously on the Martin Lewis podcast, the Money Saving Expert said: “We need to spread the word on this. On April 6 2016 that was the day they introduced the new state pension.

"For those who hit pension age since then, you have been put on the new state pension.

“As part of that, transitional arrangements were put in place. Those transitional arrangements are set to end.

"This is all about your National Insurance years. The amount that you get in your state pension is about the number of qualifying years that you have.

"You can acquire years by working. Minimum wage, and you will get National Insurance credits, or if you're not working there are other ways you can get NI credits for example if you are raising children or have a disability.

"Now to get the full state pension when you retire, on the new state pension, you will need 35 years ish.

“Some of you when you get to retirement will be missing years - it might be you were on a low income or working abroad.

"Anybody listening right now, do this. If you are not yet at state retirement age, go to gov.uk and look up your state pension summary.

"That will tell you when you will get your pension and it will give you a forecast of how much you are likely to get."