Tommy's Café, located on Llantarnam Road in Cwmbran and just a stone's throw away from Cwmbran Boating Lake, was awarded a score of '1' for food hygiene on Tuesday, July 16.

After a visit from the Food Standards Agency, the team that deal with environmental health and food hygiene gave Cwmbran-based Tommy's Café a '1' and said major improvement is necessary in their management of food safety.

Tommy's Café was given a '1' rating and told major improvement within the establishment is necessary (Image: Food Standards Agency) This relates to the system or checks that the establishment has in place to make sure that food which is sold or served is safe to eat. This also includes whether staff can show evidence that they know about food safety, and that the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

The Food Standards Agency report said that the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building, including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to facilitate good hygiene also 'needed improvement'.

Lastly, the environmental health team said that hygienic food handling at Tommy's Café was 'generally satisfactory.'

Tommy's Cafe, located on Llantarnam Road (Image: Google) ​​The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme helps consumers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them clear information about a business’s hygiene standards.

A spokesperson for Tommy's Café, cited issues in paperwork, staffing, premises upkeep, and the fact that inspection was on "one of the busiest days of the week" for the poor rating.

They said: "The whole of the Tommys team has always strived to provide a great experience and great food for all customers who visit us and always will strive to be better.

"Thank you to all our customers who continue to support us in knowing we are still a 5 star establishment at heart and will be again very soon.

"We are eagerly awaiting our re inspection and thank you all for understanding that it was down to just bad timing with staff leaving and training brand new staff in such a hectic busy environment in the summer months.

"This luckily has not affected the business in anyway as customers visiting can clearly see hygiene standards are high in and outside of the kitchen."

Recent reviews on TripAdvisor have indicated that the food lacks quality and have commented on the lack of hygiene by some staff members.

Tommy's Café has applied for a re-rating visit which is completed within 3 months of the request being made.

View the full report for Tommy's Café here