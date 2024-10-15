The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain, with potential flooding and power cuts possible across parts of Gwent and South Wales.

The warning is in place over the course of at least six hours, starting from 6pm today, October 15, and overnight into Wednesday.

The weather warning will affect all parts of Gwent and most of South Wales (Image: Met Office) A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Many places will see around 10-20 mm of rain, but there is a chance some locations may see considerably more than this over a 6 hour period, most likely parts of southwest England and south Wales.

"A few places may see 50-80 mm of rain fall in 6 hours.

"Isolated thunderstorms are also possible in the south of the warning area, with lightning an additional hazard."

It could also cause railway cancellations and delays to bus services.

Yellow warning of rain affecting Wales https://t.co/UuVRamx1CA pic.twitter.com/Xga1GSIJ3K — Met Office - Wales (@metofficeWales) October 15, 2024

The Met Office spokesperson added: "Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.



"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary."