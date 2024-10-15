THE Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for across South Wales this evening.
The weather warning will be place from Tuesday night (October 15) until Wednesday (October 16).
You can expect spells of heavy rain which may lead to some travel disruption and flooding in places.
If you have travel plans this evening take a look at our hour by hour weather report for Newport.
Noon
14 degrees celsius
15% chance of rain
1pm
15 degrees celsius
12% chance of rain
2pm
15 degrees celsius
18% chance of rain
3pm
16 degrees celsius
20% chance of rain
4pm
16 degrees celsius
11% chance of rain
5pm
16 degrees celsius
20% chance of rain
6pm
15 degrees celsius
37% chance of rain
7pm
15 degrees celsius
50% chance of rain
8pm
15 degrees celsius
80% chance of rain
9pm
15 degrees celsius
80% chance of rain
10pm
15 degrees celsius
80% chance of rain
11pm
15 degrees celsius
80% chance of rain
Midnight
15 degrees celsius
80% chance of rain
What should you expect?
There could be difficult driving conditions and some road closures due to spray and sudden flooding.
There are chances of bus and train delays and cancellations where flooding and or lightning strikes.
There is a slight chance homes and businesses could be impacted by power cuts.
There is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly.
There is a small chance buildings could be damaged from flood water, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.
How do the weather warning colours work?
A red weather warning means extreme weather is expected that poses a risk to life and is likely to cause widespread damage, travel, and power disruption.
An amber warning means there is an increased likelihood of the bad weather affecting you. This includes via disruption to travel, power, property, and a potential risk to life.
A yellow warning means severe weather is possible over the coming days, and you should consider disruptions to travel and daily activities.
