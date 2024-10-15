The weather warning will be place from Tuesday night (October 15) until Wednesday (October 16).

You can expect spells of heavy rain which may lead to some travel disruption and flooding in places.

If you have travel plans this evening take a look at our hour by hour weather report for Newport.

Noon

14 degrees celsius

15% chance of rain

1pm

15 degrees celsius

12% chance of rain

2pm

15 degrees celsius

18% chance of rain

3pm

16 degrees celsius

20% chance of rain

4pm

16 degrees celsius

11% chance of rain

5pm

16 degrees celsius

20% chance of rain

6pm

15 degrees celsius

37% chance of rain

7pm

15 degrees celsius

50% chance of rain

8pm

15 degrees celsius

80% chance of rain

9pm

15 degrees celsius

80% chance of rain

10pm

15 degrees celsius

80% chance of rain

11pm

15 degrees celsius

80% chance of rain

Midnight

15 degrees celsius

80% chance of rain

What should you expect?





There could be difficult driving conditions and some road closures due to spray and sudden flooding.

There are chances of bus and train delays and cancellations where flooding and or lightning strikes.

There is a slight chance homes and businesses could be impacted by power cuts.

There is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly.

There is a small chance buildings could be damaged from flood water, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

How do the weather warning colours work?





A red weather warning means extreme weather is expected that poses a risk to life and is likely to cause widespread damage, travel, and power disruption.

An amber warning means there is an increased likelihood of the bad weather affecting you. This includes via disruption to travel, power, property, and a potential risk to life.

A yellow warning means severe weather is possible over the coming days, and you should consider disruptions to travel and daily activities.